Congress remembers Kamala Nehru on her death anniversary today.

We recall Kamala Nehru on her death anniversary. She played a pivotal role in Indian Independence struggle & was arrested many times by the British during the non-cooperation movement. She ran the Congress dispensary which was later converted to the Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital pic.twitter.com/sIhaBaAfqD — Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2021

