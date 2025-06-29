In Kanpur’s Bekanganj area, a police officer was caught on CCTV aggressively assaulting an elderly man during a heated dispute. The video shows the elderly man resisting the assault as the officer continued to hit him and even grabbed him by the collar. Bystanders intervened to stop the attack as tensions escalated. Following the video’s viral spread, Kanpur police addressed the incident, linking it to a Muharram procession dispute involving a DJ board at Heeraman Purwa. Officials confirmed the matter has been settled amicably, with both parties satisfied. Kanpur: 2 UP Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows They Let Suspect Flee During Manhunt.

Cop Grabs Elderly Man by Collar in Kanpur

Kanpur Police Respond to Viral Assault Video

प्रकरण में मोहर्रम जुलूस के दृष्टिगत चौकी प्रभारी हीरामन पुरवा द्वारा डीजे बोर्ड संबंधी पूछताछ के दौरान उत्पन्न संवेदनहीनता को वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के समक्ष आपसी संवाद से सुलझा लिया गया है। दोनों पक्ष संतुष्ट हैं। क्षेत्र में शांति एवं कानून व्यवस्था पूर्णतः नियंत्रित है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) June 29, 2025

