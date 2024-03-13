In a horrifying incident, a female dog was attacked and brutally killed by a man in the Shyam Nagar area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The heinous attack was carried out while the dog was sleeping on the roadside along with its two puppies. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, wherein the man can be seen walking towards the dog and attacking it with what appears to be a wooden stick. After hitting the dog with the stick, the man casually walks out of the spot, while the onlookers try to check on the canine. The terrifying video is currently doing rounds on social media. Dog Crushed to Death in Noida: School Van Driver 'Deliberately' Runs Over Dog, Police React as Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sleeping Female Dog Brutally Killed in Kanpur

