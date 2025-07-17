In a disturbing incident from Kanpur's Chakeri area, a masked man on a bike sexually assaulted a 17-year-old Class 12 student in broad daylight. The girl was walking near Vishwakarma temple around 3 PM on Wednesday to collect books from a friend's home when the accused passed obscene comments and later returned to grope her private parts. The minor almost fell due to the sudden assault. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered. Four police teams have been formed and vital clues have emerged. Arrest will be made soon, said ACP Abhishek Pandey. ‘Why Are You Out at Night?’: 'Men' Blame Woman After She Shares Video of Drunk Man Trying to Molest Her in Delhi.

Girl Molested in Kanpur

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)