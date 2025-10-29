A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman confronting and dragging a policeman who allegedly harassed her in public in Kanpur’s Gol Chauraha area. The clip shows the cop trying to hide his nameplate and apologise as the woman forces him toward the police station. According to reports, the incident occurred when the woman and her sister had gone to get stamp paper, and the policeman allegedly made obscene gestures at her. Refusing to stay silent, the woman’s sister caught hold of the accused and dragged him to Gurudev Chowki as onlookers recorded the scene. Following the viral video, Kanpur police confirmed that a PRV constable posted in vehicle 4731 has been suspended and a case has been registered at Kakadeo Police Station. Kanpur Shocker: Cop Caught on Camera Kicking and Punching Student at Kidwai Nagar Post in UP; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Kanpur Cop Caught Harassing Woman, Dragged to Police Station

बस यही देखना बाकी था.. खाकी का इससे शर्मनाक चेहरा शायद ही दिखे.. पुलिसकर्मी सरेराह भीड़ के बीच छेड़छाड़ कर रहा है.. पकड़ा गया तो माफी मांग रहा है.. पहचान छिपाने की कोशिश में नेम प्लेट और बिल्ला निकाल रहा है.. इस साहसी युवती को प्रणाम है जो छेड़छाड करने वाले पुलिसकर्मी को दबोच… pic.twitter.com/8f1mzUmowD — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) October 29, 2025

Cop Suspended After Video Shows Him Harassing Woman in Kanpur

दिनांक 29.10.2025 को दोपहर लगभग 3:00 बजे पीआरवी पुलिस कर्मी द्वारा एक महिला के साथ छेड़खानी करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है।पीड़िता का आरोप है कि पीआरवी 4731 में तैनात एक सिपाही द्वारा उसके साथ अभद्रता की गई।इस संबंध में थाना काकादेव पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है। प्रकरण की… pic.twitter.com/wBx302cBD0 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Kanpur Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

