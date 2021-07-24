Lt Gen YK Joshi Leads 'Dhruva Kargil Ride' For Fallen Heroes:

Dhruva Kargil Ride Daredevil bikers crossing the Zozila pass led by Lt Gen YK Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC on the way to Kargil War Memorial at Drass to pay homage to the heroes of Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/yAnqgZc7oD — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) July 24, 2021

