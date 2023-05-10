Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife and educator Sudha Murthy arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast their votes on Wednesday. "We don't have the right to criticise if we don't vote", after casting his vote. Further, Sudha Murthy urges people to participate in the polls as 'voting is a sacred part of democracy'. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Polling Today: Voting Begins in 224 Vidhan Sabha Seats Amid Tight Security, High Stakes for BJP and Congress.

Narayana Murthy Cast His Vote in Bengaluru

"First, we vote and then we can say this is good, this is not good but if we don't do that then we don't have the right to criticise," says Infosys founder Narayana Murthy after casting his vote in Bengaluru#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/BAuZXKUzVs — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Sudha Murthy Urges People to Vote

#WATCH | Jayanagar, Bengaluru | Sudha Murty gives a message to young voters after casting her vote; says, "Please look at us. We are oldies but we get up at 6 o'clock, come here and vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy..."#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/B1ecZCH93M — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

