Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife and educator Sudha Murthy arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast their votes on Wednesday. "We don't have the right to criticise if we don't vote", after casting his vote. Further, Sudha Murthy urges people to participate in the polls as 'voting is a sacred part of democracy'. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Polling Today: Voting Begins in 224 Vidhan Sabha Seats Amid Tight Security, High Stakes for BJP and Congress. 

Narayana Murthy Cast His Vote in Bengaluru 

Sudha Murthy Urges People to Vote 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)