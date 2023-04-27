AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge has made a controversial statement that Narendra Modi is like a poisonous snake. Even during the last Gujarat elections, Mallikarjuna Kharge was in controversy for comparing Narendra Modi to Ravana. Speaking in Kalaburagi ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2023, the congress president said “Some people say, all the opposition parties are on one side and Modi is on one side. Modi alone is enough for everyone. Yes, Modi alone is enough, Modi alone is enough to destroy the country. Mallikarjuna Kharge said that no matter how much milk is left, a drop of leaven can spoil it, similarly their ideology alone is enough to ruin the country.” He went on to say “Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you lick something like that, you will die.” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says Branding Everyone ‘Anti-Nationals’ a Dangerous Trend.

Mallikarjun Kharge Says PM Modi is Like Poisonous Snake

#KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 | PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead...: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/Bqi7zVFnO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

