Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, senior BJP leader and Shivamogga MLA KS Eashwarappa said that he will not contest upcoming polls. Reacting to Eashwarappa quitting electoral politics, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that only in BJP the young blood and new leadership is purposively groomed. “Precedent set by leaders like Sri KSE, Halady Sir etc is what makes BJP different from other political parties. Their decision to make way for new leadership is inspiring for us, the young karyakartas,” Surya tweeted. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Shivamogga BJP MLA KS Eashwarappa Decides Not To Contest Upcoming Polls, Sends Letter to JP Nadda.

Tejasvi Surya Reacts on Eashwarappa Quitting Electoral Politics:

It’s only in BJP that young blood and new leadership is purposively groomed. Precedent set by leaders like Sri KSE, Halady Sir etc is what makes BJP different from other political parties. Their decision to make way for new leadership is inspiring for us, the young karyakartas. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 11, 2023

