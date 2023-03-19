A strange video of Bajrang Dal activists is surfacing on the Internet. They barged into a club in Shivamogga, Karnataka. They were raising slogans to stop the Ladies' Night DJ party, which is against our culture. Their leader Rajesh Gowda called it against Indian culture and said they would not allow such parties. MC Stan's Indore Concert Disrupted by Bajrang Dal Members; Fans Support Bigg Boss 16 Winner and Trend 'Public Stands With MC Stan' (Watch Video).

Bajrang Dal Activists Create Ruckus At Club

#BajrangDal members barged into a club & stopped a #LadiesNight DJ party midway in #Shivamogga #Karnataka. Saying it is against #Indian culture, Dal leader Rajesh Gowda said-they will not allow such parties-as it is western culture. No case regd-as no one filed complaint- police. pic.twitter.com/aEIX54VGzZ — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 19, 2023

