The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) imposed a meat and slaughter ban in Bengaluru on October 2, 2022. The decision was taken in view of Gandhi Jayanti 2022. The ban will be applicable in all areas within the BBMP limits. BBMP Elections 2022 Date: Karnataka High Court Asks Govt To Conduct Polls by December 31.

Meat and Slaughter Ban in Bengaluru:

Karnataka | BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) orders a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on 2nd October, Gandhi Jayanti, in Bengaluru. — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

