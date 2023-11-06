In Karnataka, an Army personnel (currently on leave) was beaten up outside a pub for reportedly being heavily drunk when he caused traffic disruption and mistreated others on the road. The incident that happened in Belagavi region last week included Parashuram, a soldier who was on leave and is posted in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. When angry spectators confronted Parashuram, who was stopped for halting cars on the road while highly intoxicated, and when he still did not act appropriately and abused the people, six individuals beat him after a violent argument broke out. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Mumbai Police Arrests Three Bikers For Assaulting Kirti Chakra Awardee Army Officer.

Drunk Army Officer Beaten by Public in Karnataka

On Camera: Drunk soldier beaten up outside a bar for creating traffic menace and abusing people on the road in Karanataka. Read here: https://t.co/0se6HjR77u pic.twitter.com/u4sjGQO7P5 — NDTV (@ndtv) November 6, 2023

