A fire broke out at the Karavali Sports shop near Surathkal Service Bus stand in Mangaluru on May 13. The fire broke out at 3:30 pm at the Karavali Sports shop. The reason for the fire is not yet known. Fire tenders from MRPL arrived at the spot and assisted the state fire services in dousing the fire. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park.

Surathkal Fire

#WATCH Karnataka: A fire broke out in a building in the Surathkal area of Mangaluru. Fire engines are present on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gXoIF2xum8 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)