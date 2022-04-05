The Karnataka government has announced increasing the dearness allowances payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 24.50% to 27.25% of Basic Pay. The raise to kick in with retrospective effect from January 1 this year.

