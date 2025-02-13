An 18-year-old college student from Hubballi, Karnataka, has gone missing after allegedly eloping with a 50-year-old married man in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. The girl, identified as Karishma Bhat, had visited her grandmother’s house on January 3 but has not been seen since. Her parents, residents of Chalukya Nagar, have been putting up missing posters across the city, desperately seeking information. The accused, Prakash, a security guard with two children, was reportedly in frequent contact with Karishma over the phone. While a missing person’s complaint has been registered with Kolhapur Police, her parents also suspect foul play and have approached Keshwapur Police. Despite 40 days passing, there has been no breakthrough in the case. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Cobbler With Machete for ‘Treasure’ After Astrologer Suggests Human Sacrifice To Overcome Financial Struggles in Chitradurga; 2 Arrested.

18-Year-Old Girl Elopes With 50-Year-Old Man, Goes Missing

