Shrikanth Pujari, who was arrested in the alleged involvement in riots that took place in 1992 was granted bail by the District Court in Hubballi on Friday, January 5. The 60-year-old Hindu activist Srikanth Poojary was arrested on December 29 in a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. "Pujari will be released by tomorrow evening", said Shrikanth Pujari's lawyer after the court hearing. 'I'm Also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too': BJP Launches Campaign in Karnataka To Protest Against Arrest of Hindu Activist Related To Ram Janmabhoomi Agitation Case.

Shrikanth Pujari Gets Bail:

#UPDATE | Shrikanth Pujari, who was arrested for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, granted bail by the court in Hubballi.#Karnataka https://t.co/hkoHdLe8Gx — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

'Pujari Will Be Released By Tomorrow Evening', Says Lawyer:

#WATCH | Advocate for Shrikanth Pujari, arrested for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, Sanjeev Badasaka says, "We welcome the court order...The conditions (of the bail) are yet to be seen, the copy is not yet available. After taking the… https://t.co/0AwPNullxE pic.twitter.com/90HzEf0Atv — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

