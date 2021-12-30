Counting of votes is underway in Karnataka for the Urban Local Body and Municipal corporation election. Voting for Karnataka Urban Local Body Election was held on December 27. You can watch the live streaming of Karnataka Local Polls results on TV9 Kannada's YouTube channel.

Here Is the Link Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)