Telangana's former Chief Minister and BRS party national leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been discharged from Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad after undergoing total left hip replacement surgery. The surgical procedure was necessitated by a fall at his Erravalli farmhouse on December 7. KCR Health Update: Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Medically Stable, Says Hospital.

Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Discharged from Hospital

#WATCH | Former CM of Telangana and BRS party national leader KCR discharged from Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. KCR underwent a total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli, on December 7. pic.twitter.com/12SgGpb2mu — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)