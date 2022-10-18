Dehradun, October 18: A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed near Jangalchatti on Tuesday, sources said. Kedarnath Helicopter Crash Video: Chopper Carrying Pilgrims From Phata Crashes in Uttarakhand’s Holy City, Many Feared Dead.

Seven people, including the pilot, are feared killed, they said. Fog and poor visibility are said to be the reason for the crash.

Death Toll Rises to 7:

Helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashes; 7 feared killed: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2022

Video From the Spot:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

A team has been dispatched to the accident spot to carry out relief operations.

