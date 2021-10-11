Sooraj, a man from Kollam, guilty of killing his wife Uthra using a cobra on Monday. Kerala Court to pronounce the quantum of punishment on October 13.

Kerala: A court in Kollam has found guilty a man named Sooraj of killing her wife Uthra using a Cobra; to pronounce the quantum of punishment on October 13 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)