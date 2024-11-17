A screengrab of the video shows the car refusing to give way to the ambulance. (Photo credits: X/@nabilajamal_)

The Kerala police recently fined a car driver in the state for refusing to give way to an ambulance. According to reports, the police fined the car's owner INR 2.5 lakh and even revoked his license. It is reported that the decision came after multiple videos showing the car's driver refusing to give way to the ambulance surfaced online. Reports also said that the incident occurred when the emergency vehicle was heading to Thrissur Medical College from from Ponnani. The incident came to light after it was caught on the ambulance's dash cam. The viral clip shows the ambulance trailing behind a silver Maruti Suzuki Ciaz for over two minutes as the car's driver refuses to give way to the emergency vehicle. Kerala: KFC Employees Clash With Customer, Thrash Him After Argument Over Food Order; Viral Video Surfaces.

Car Owner in Kerala Fines INR 2.5 Lakh

Such an insane & inhuman act. A car owner in Kerala has been fined Rs/- 2.5 Lakh and their license has been cancelled for not giving away the path for an ambulance. Well done @TheKeralaPolice pic.twitter.com/RYGqtKj7jZ — Vije (@vijeshetty) November 16, 2024

His Arrogance Could've Cost a Life!

Life before ego—how is that hard to understand? Kerala police fined a man ₹2.5 lakhs and canceled his license for blocking an ambulance. His arrogance could’ve cost a life! pic.twitter.com/dCGbTe1IWb — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 17, 2024

