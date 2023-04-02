On the occasion of Palm Sunday, devotees in Kerala were seen offering prayers at St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram. A video of devotees praying during a mass to observe Palm Sunday has also gone viral on social media. It must be noted that Palm Sunday is the first day of Holy Week 2023, which is followed by the observance of Holy Monday and Tuesday, Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday, and finally ending with the celebration of Easter. Palm Sunday 2023 Images & Holy Week HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Observe the First Day of Holy Week With GIFs, Quotes, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages.

Devotees Offer Prayers at St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala | Devotees offer prayers at St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Palm Sunday pic.twitter.com/6AXsStGGnl — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

