A very peculiar incident has been reported from Kerala, wherein a man was caught driving his car on 'railway tracks' while intoxicated. The man, identified as Jayaprakash and residing in the Anjarakandy area, was apprehended by the Kannur City Police. He is now facing charges under both the Railway Act and Motor Vehicle Act for operating a four-wheeler on the train tracks and driving under the influence of alcohol. Drunk Man Gets Stranded Atop 70-Foot-Tall Palmyra Tree in Pollachi, Rescued by Tamil Nadu Fire Services Rescue.

Drunk Man Drives Car on Railway Track

Drunk man drives his car on railway tracks in Kerala's Kannur; held Jayaprakash drove his Maruti Suzuki Alto on tracks for 50-m before it got stuck last night His vehicle has been impounded & he now faces charges under Railway Act and the Motor Vehicle Act@Viveknarayan805 pic.twitter.com/qyEgJdjTqR — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) July 21, 2023

