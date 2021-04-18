Kerala Reports 18,257 New COVID-19 Cases, 4,565 Recoveries, & 25 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Kerala reports 18,257 new COVID19 cases, 4565 recoveries, and 25 deaths Death toll stands at 4929 while 11,40,486 patients have recovered, so far — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

