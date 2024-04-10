BJP MP Khagen Murmu, also the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from North Malda constituency in West Bengal, has sparked controversy. He was photographed kissing a woman on the cheek during his campaign. The incident occurred on Monday in Srihipur village of Chanchal, within his parliamentary constituency. The images of Murmu kissing the woman have been widely circulated on social media, leading to a heated debate. The Trinamool Congress shared the picture taken from Facebook live video on social media and hit out at the saffron party, saying that the party has no “dearth of anti-women politician”. “If you cannot believe what you just saw, let us clarify. Yes, this is BJP MP & Malda Uttar candidate @khagen_murmu kissing a woman on his own accord on his campaign trail,” the TMC said on X and posted the pictures of the BJP MP kissing the young woman in front of his parents and a security official. From MPs that sexually harass women wrestlers to leaders who make obscene songs about Bengali women, BJP camp has no dearth of anti-women politicians. This is how Modi Ka Parivar engages in Nari Ka Samman! Imagine what they would do if they came to power,” TMC wrote on X. ‘BJP Misusing Central Agencies’: TMC Delegation Meets Full Bench of EC, Demands Chiefs of CBI, I-T, NIA and ED Be Changed.

Khagen Murmu Kissing Controversy

If you cannot believe what you just saw, let us clarify. Yes, this is BJP MP & Maldaha Uttar candidate @khagen_murmu kissing a woman on his own accord on his campaign trail. From MPs that sexually harass women wrestlers to leaders who make obscene songs about Bengali women, BJP… pic.twitter.com/f0PKdaDDn5 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 9, 2024

