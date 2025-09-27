A shocking incident was reported from Mau on Wednesday night when a 24-year-old youth, Mohammad Jishan of Munshipura, was brutally attacked by his former friend. Around 11:30 pm, Jishan was returning home on his bike from Mirjahadipura Chowk when his old friend asked for a lift. Trusting him, Jishan agreed, but as they reached near Talimuddin Inter College under Kotwali police station, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times, allegedly due to an old enmity. Despite Jishan’s attempts to defend himself, he sustained several injuries before the attacker fled. Passersby immediately alerted the police and rushed the victim to the district hospital. Sub-Inspector Phoolchand Yadav confirmed the two were once close friends. Police have registered a complaint and begun investigation. Theft Caught on Camera in Jhansi: Woman Steals INR 50,000 Ring From Ganesh Jewellers in UP, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Youth Stabbed by Former Friend Over Old Enmity in Mau

🚨 यूपी में बड़ा हादसा! मोहम्मद दानिश नाम के युवक ने बाइक पर बैठे अपने ही दोस्त को चाकू मार दिया। अगर इस कौम का एक भी आपके संपर्क में है तो समझो आप अपने और परिवार के लिए खतरा साथ लेकर चल रहे है। pic.twitter.com/ZPgxlLz1jc — Ocean Jain (@ocjain4) September 27, 2025

Police Launch Probe

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना कोतवाली नगर में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया तथा विवेचना प्रचलित है। — mau police (@maupolice) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Mau Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

