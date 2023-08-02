The Lake Gardens area in South Kolkata has been hit by heavy rainfall overnight, resulting in waterlogging of streets, as shown in a video shared by the news agency ANI. The condition of the waterlogged area has made travel risky and difficult for commuters. Mumbai Rains Today Photos and Videos: Mumbaikars Wake Up To Rainy Morning After Delayed Monsoon.

South Kolkata's Lake Gardens Waterlogged After Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | Streets in south Kolkata's Lake Gardens area waterlogged following heavy rainfall overnight pic.twitter.com/hUR0Si8hPH — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)