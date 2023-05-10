The Konkan MAHDA Lottery 2023 Results will be announced today. The Konkan MAHDA Lottery 2023 Draw is being held at Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane. MHADA-run Konkan Housing and Area Development Board (KHADB) has put 4,640 houses and plots on sale. The houses and land parcels on offer are located in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra. If you are looking to watch live streaming of the Konkan MHADA Lottery 2023 Result, the link is below. The winner list will be out once all draw results are declared. Mumbai Fire: Five Suffocate in MHADA Building Blaze in Kanjurmarg, All Stable.

Konkan MHADA Lottery 2023 Result Live Streaming:

