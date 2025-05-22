The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Goa from May 22 to 24, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots and heavy to very heavy rain in several areas. Similar conditions are expected across the Konkan region as a deepening weather system over the Arabian Sea evolves into Cyclone Sakthi. A nowcast alert also indicates moderate to intense rainfall across all Goa talukas, including Panaji, over the next 4–6 hours. The IMD has urged local authorities to manage traffic and advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious. Cyclone Sakthi, forming from a low-pressure area due to an upper-air cyclonic circulation off north Karnataka and Goa, is expected to strengthen into a depression by May 24. Widespread rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are forecast in Goa, Konkan, and Maharashtra till May 25. Cyclone Shakti, Cyclone Naji: Dual Cyclone Incoming? India Braces for Rain-Drenched Month-End As 2 Potential Cyclones Brewing in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, Check Dates.

Red Alert Issued for Goa and Konkan

