In an unfortunate incident in Rajasthan’s Kota, a fire broke out in a scrap godown early this morning. Firefighting teams were promptly dispatched to the location and are currently engaged in operations to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No casualties have been reported at this time. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts at Electrical Equipment Warehouse in Nadia (Watch Video).

Kota Fire

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Fire broke out in a scrap godown early morning today. The fire tenders have reached the spot and an operation to douse the fire is underway. pic.twitter.com/7MN4YtgEit — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2024

