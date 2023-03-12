The Kotak bank server suffered an outage on Sunday, leading to the customers' frustration. Social media platforms have been flooded with complaints as people faced problems in making online payments on UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. The bank soon issued a statement saying their technical team is working on the problem and it will soon be sorted out. UPI Down: Social Media Flooded With Complaints as Users Unable to Make Payments.

Kotak Bank Server Down:

Hi! Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this & will restore it asap. Please bear with us. ^Team Kotak — KotakCares (@KotakCares) March 12, 2023

Frustrated Customers:

Kotak Bank Sucks @KotakBankLtd @udaykotak Stop taking high interest rate when you can’t give service on time BC. pic.twitter.com/bXGTf1ruq1 — bombaybones (@jolokia_bhoot) March 12, 2023

UPI Down:

Again the UPI network is down and I'm not able to make payments, this is becoming a recurring thing now and it is causing a lot of distress, pls sort it out @KotakBankLtd — Jaiv (@Jaiv0510) March 12, 2023

Kotak Bank App Down Too:

@KotakBankLtd kindly improve your app lots ok bugs and frequently showing server down in upi or keeps loading. pic.twitter.com/7VjCKKu1xd — Ajinkya M Kadam (@AjinkyaMKadam) March 12, 2023

