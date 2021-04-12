Scores of people took a holy dip in Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar during the Shahi Snan on Somvati Amavasya as a part of the Kumbh Mela. "We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats," Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal said.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/xgnAbc9hAW — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Watch Visuals From Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri :

Uttarakhand: People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal says, "General public will be allowed here till 7 am. After that, this area will be reserved for akharas". pic.twitter.com/9PtcP9WwwG — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

