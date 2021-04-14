Despite the rising COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, massive crowd was seen at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri for Ganga Arti on Wedneday. The state reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases including 796 cases in Dehradun and 525 cases in Haridwar; taking the total number of cases to 1,14,024.

Massive crowd gathers at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri for Ganga Arti, amid rising number of COVID19 cases in the country Uttarakhand reported 1,953 new COVID19 cases today#KumbhMela2021 pic.twitter.com/kHgQdEcL5N — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

