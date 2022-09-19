A medium-intensity earthquake struck Ladakh on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 9:30 am. The quake was measured at 4.3 on the Richter Scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 64 km WNW of Kargil, while the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

Check Tweet:

Ladakh | An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 64 km WNW of Kargil, Ladakh at around 9:30 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/yXnRnDiIkz — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

