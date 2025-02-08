Maharashtra's state minister for women and child development Aditi Tatkare revealed on Friday, February 7, that over 1.60 lakh women whose families own four-wheelers have been excluded from the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Initially, 2.461 crore women were considered beneficiaries of the scheme, but after further scrutiny, the number dropped to 2.41 crore, reflecting a reduction of approximately five lakh women who did not meet the eligibility criteria. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra To Disqualify Women Beneficiaries Owning Cars From Scheme.

5 Lakh Women Ineligible for Ladki Bahin Yojana

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजना ! दिनांक २८ जून २०२४ व दिनांक ३ जुलै २०२४ रोजी निर्गमित करण्यात आलेल्या शासन निर्णयानुसार अपात्र ठरणाऱ्या महिलांना "मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण" योजनेतून वगळण्यात येत आहे. अपात्र ठरविण्यात आलेल्या लाभार्थ्यांचे विवरण खालील प्रमाणे : संजय… — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) February 7, 2025

