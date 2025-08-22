In a tragic incident, a newborn died after allegedly being denied treatment at a private hospital due to the family’s inability to pay from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The infant’s father, Bipin Gupta, accused Goldar Hospital of negligence, claiming that staff refused medical care when he couldn't afford the cost. The grieving father later walked to the District Magistrate’s office carrying his child’s body in a bag, demanding justice and accountability. Following this, the Lakhimpur Kheri DM, in a swift action, sealed the hospital. "In the case of the newborn's death, the district administration has sealed Goldar Hospital. Admitted patients are being shifted to the District Women's Hospital. On the instructions of the DM, ADM AK Rastogi visited Srijan Hospital, inquired about the condition of the expectant mother. Instructions were given for better treatment. The district administration stands with the affected family," Lakhimpur DM office posted on X. Lakhimpur Kheri Shocker: Man Consumes Poison Hours After Girlfriend Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh Over His Refusal To Marry Her, Critical.

Man Carries Dead Newborn in Bag to Collector's Office in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, a man arrived at the district collectorate with his dead newborn in a bag. The man complained of alleged medical negligence at a private hospital in the district. pic.twitter.com/edlSk5nzMx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 22, 2025

DM Seals Office

