Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Ashish was accused of running over farmers on October 3 in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence.

Tweet By ANI:

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court: DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/nLG3HcmNME — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)