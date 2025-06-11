RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav marked his 78th birthday on Wednesday, June 11, with grand celebrations at his Patna residence on 10 Circular Road in Bihar. From early morning, a steady stream of party leaders, MPs, MLAs, workers, and supporters gathered to extend their wishes. Lalu Prasad Yadav cut a 78-kg laddu cake with a sword amid cheering crowds and slogans in his support. A video of Lalu Yadav cutting a huge laddu cake with a sword has gone viral on social media. Lalu Prasad Yadav Welcomes Grandson Into Family, Visits Tejashwi Yadav’s Newborn in Hospital With Rabri Devi (See Pics).

Lalu Prasad Yadav Cuts 78-kg Laddu Cake With Sword

Patna, Bihar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 78th birthday with great enthusiasm at his residence. On this occasion, he cut a 78-kg laddu with a sword, and a large number of party workers gathered to extend greetings and celebrate the event. pic.twitter.com/JDlwQduPtf — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)