Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was rushed to a hospital last night after his health condition deteriorated. According to reports, Lawrence Bishnoi was taken to Faridkot medical hospital amid tight security after his health worsened. Bishnoi was lodged in Bhatinda jail. According to National Investigation Agency, Bishnoi is one of the masterminds behind the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosweala and other killings. He has a vast network of over 700 associates/members who generated crores of rupees by the year 2020. Salman Khan Among Top 10 Targets of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Reveals NIA Probe; Check List Here.

Lawrence Bishnoi Hospitalised:

Late night dreaded gangster #LawrenceBishnoi was rushed to the Faridkot medical hospital after his health deteriorated in Bathinda jail. pic.twitter.com/bFvPP7fou5 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 11, 2023

