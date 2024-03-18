On Monday, March 18, the Gujarat High Court refused to take suo motu cognizance of the assault on foreign national students at Gujarat University. A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee declined the request and contended that the High Court cannot take over the role of police. "Everything happening in this city cannot be considered under PIL jurisdiction. Please do not make us (judges) inspectors or investigating officers. We have our Police force to look into the issue", the bench said. Several international students hailing from Africa, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan were attacked on March 16 for offering Nazam in the hostel campus of Gujarat University. As per reports, two foreign students were injured in the clash. International Students From Africa, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Studying in Gujarat University Assaulted for Offering Taraweeh Namaz in Hostel Campus, Videos of Attack Surface.

Gujarat High Court Refuses To Take Cognizance of Attack on Foreign Students at University:

