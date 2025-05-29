Lionel Messi has been a success across leagues, and the clubs the Argentine star has represented, including Inter Miami, for whom the footballer created history, becoming its first player to produce 50 goal contributions (29 goals and 21 assists) in the regular season. Messi achieved his landmark tally during the Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 match, which saw the ace Argentine player score two goals and get one assist. Messi also reached 863 goals in his professional career during the Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 match, having first played senior football in 2003 for Barcelona C. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star Argentina Footballer Score Brace During Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match.

Lionel Messi Creates History

🇦🇷2️⃣ Leo Messi’s brace for Inter Miami means 863 goals in his professional career… …and Messi becomes the first player in Inter Miami history to produce 50 goal contributions (29 goals, 21 assists) in regular season play. 🔛 pic.twitter.com/O8Rj69fVFM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2025

