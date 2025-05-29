The GOAT football player Lionel Messi scored a beautiful brace, as he together with the veteran star striker Luis Suarez handed Inter Miami CF a 4-2 win over CF Montreal in an MLS 2025 match. The two goals from Lionel Messi came in the 27th and 87th minute of the Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 match at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The first goal from the Argentine magician was a classic from outside the box, beautifully kept away from the attempts to stop. The second one from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner would make fans nostalgic, coming from an assist from Luis Suarez, after Lionel Messi himself gave the ball. Leo Messi beautifully chipped the shot past the goalie to score the brace. Inter Miami 0-3 Orlando City, MLS 2025: Luis Muriel, Marco Pasalic Hand Lionel Messi and Co Defeat in Florida Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi's First Goal in Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match:

Lionel Messi's Second Goal in Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match:

