The metro rail services in Delhi will remain temporarily suspended till 5 am on May 17. This is because the national capital enters into an extended period of lockdown with strict restrictions.

Delhi: Metro rail services to remain temporarily suspended till 5 am on 17th May, as the national capital enters into an extended period of lockdown with strict restrictions#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QUY6crpdZW — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)