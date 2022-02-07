Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for an hour after paying homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The proceedings will begin again at 5 pm. The iconic singer passed away on Sunday in Mumbai.

Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour in memory of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar House to meet again at 5pm pic.twitter.com/HVSQKVGkOm — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

