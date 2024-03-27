The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, March 27, released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has fielded Navneet Rana from the Amravati constituency in Maharashtra. Besides, they have also nominated Govind Karjol from Chitradurga for the general polls. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases Second List of Nine Candidates for Assembly Polls; Check Names of Candidates.

BJP Fields Navneet Rana From Amravati

BJP releases its seventh list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Navneet Rana fielded from Amravati constituency in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/rfdLYckZUl — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

