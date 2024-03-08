Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on March 8, Congress released its first list of 39 candidates, with Rahul Gandhi set to contest from Wayanad in Kerala. The list includes prominent names like former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who will contest from Rajnandgaon, and former CWC member Tamradhwaj Sahu, who has been nominated to contest for the Mahasamund constituency in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, Congress MP DK Suresh will vie for Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural seat, while Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran is set to contest from Kannur. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Gujarat: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Vows to Tackle Unemployment, Announces 'Apprenticeship ka Adhikar' Law (Watch Video).

Congress Candidates List

Congress releases the first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections; Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad in Kerala pic.twitter.com/lHiLSfvM9v — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

VIDEO | Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) to contest from Rajnandgaon, announces Congress leader KC Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) in a press conference. pic.twitter.com/JwsVKS3Vxg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2024

