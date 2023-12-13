Congress workers on Wednesday, December 13, staged a protest outside the office of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha's office after his name surfaced following a security breach in Lok Sabha. The Congress workers were later detained. The security of the House was breached on the eighth day of the winter session of Parliament. Two young men leapt from the visitor gallery of the Lok Sabha, exposing the vulnerability of the Parliament’s security. Reports indicate that both the suspects had entered the Parliament with visitor passes issued in reference to Pratap Simha, MP from Karnataka's Mysuru. Lok Sabha Security Breach: BJP MP Pratap Simha Issued Visitor Pass to Man Who Breached Parliament.

Lok Sabha Security Breach

#WATCH | Karnataka: Mysuru Congress workers stage protest in front of the BJP Lok Sabha MP Pratap Sinha's office over the security breach incident in Lok Sabha. Later they were detained by the Police. pic.twitter.com/WOUvfRlv4x — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

