London bound Air India AI-111 flight aborted take-off at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday after swarm of ants found in business class. At the time of the incident, Prince of Bhutan, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuckwas, was on board. The aircraft was later changed.

