The cost of commercial LPG petrol cylinders has been decreased by oil marketing businesses. According to the new order, there has been a 99.75 reduction in the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders. According to reports, the new prices will take effect immediately. The retail price of a 19 kilogramme commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,680 as of now. The cost of domestic LPG, meanwhile, won't alter at all. Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Slashed: 19 Kg Gas Cylinder Rate Reduced by Rs 91.50 in Delhi, No Change in Domestic LPG Prices.

LPG Price Cut Today

Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,680 from today: Sources No change… — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

