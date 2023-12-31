Customs officials in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, recovered 3.497 kg of gold hidden inside a coffee machine on Sunday. The officials found two cylindrical gold bars concealed inside the machine. The value of the seized gold is estimated to be around Rs. 2 crore. No arrests have been made in connection with the case yet. Punjab: Customs Found Gold Biscuit, Sheets Made From Rectangular Credit Cards Worth Rs 67.71 Lakh in Chandigarh, Video Surfaces.

Gold Seized in Lucknow

#WATCH | Lucknow Customs today recovered gold weighing 3.497 kg hidden in a coffee machine. Two cylindrical gold bars were found inside the machine: Customs (Video source: Customs) pic.twitter.com/7FCpk7TTX7 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

